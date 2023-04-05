Close
Two Killed, Four Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KASUR, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A woman and her daughter were killed, and four others injured when the roof of a house caved in near here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in the area of Mandi Usmanwala where the roof suddenly collapsed.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the bodied of Mootia Bibi, 35, and her daughter Zammer ,4, from debris.

The rescue 1122 shifted the injured, including Abu Bakar, Ishrat, Jannat and Hareem Fatimato a local hospital.

