Two killed, four injured in 'Salgran' road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Two men died and four others were injured on Tuesday when a Toyota Hiace High Roof van bearing registration number JE-4795 carrying tourists overturned near 'Salgran' at G.T.Road Murree reportedly due to break failure.

According to Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and started rescue operation and shifted the dead and injured to PIMs Hospital, Islamabad.

Four injured namely Sufyaan son of Abdul Haq, 25 years old, resident of Lahore, Adnan s/o Abdul Rasheed, 32 years, r/o Lahore, Arshad s/o Khair Deen, 54 years, r/o Lahore, and Farooq s/o Shoukat, 46 years, r/o Lahore were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad as their condition was serious.

The dead were identified as Naveed son of Akmal, 27 years old, resident of Harbanspura Lahore and Imran s/o Liaquat Ali, 35 years, r/o Harbanspura Lahore.

Rescue-1122 spokesman informed that 11 rescuers with five Rescue-1122 vehicles took part in the operation.