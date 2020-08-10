Two killed, four injured in separate road accidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents.

According to details, schoolteacher Zainab Bibi and her nephew namely Ali were going to Okara on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit the two-wheeler on Chuchak road.

Resultantly, both the motorcyclists received injuries and were shifted to hospital where Zainab Bibi died.

In another accident, a speeding trailer hit a car on National Highway near Chak 23/2-L. As a result, car rider Abdul Rasheed (45), resident of Arifwala, died on the spot while three others received injuries who were shifted to a hospital.