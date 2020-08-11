UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Four Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Two killed, four injured in separate road accidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents.

According to details, schoolteacher Zainab Bibi and her nephew namely Ali were going to Okara on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit the two-wheeler on Chuchak road.

Resultantly, both the motorcyclists received injuries and were shifted to hospital where Zainab Bibi died.

In another accident, a speeding trailer hit a car on National Highway near Chak 23/2-L. As a result, car rider Abdul Rasheed (45), resident of Arifwala, died on the spot while three others received injuries who were shifted to a hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Road Car Died Okara Arifwala

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

49 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

7 minutes ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

8 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.