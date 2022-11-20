Two killed, four injured in two accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and four others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents near here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, Faizan Ali s/o Ghafoor, 27, resident of Chak No, 199 Fakhar Abad was riding on a motorcycle near Gatwala when a speeding car hit him. Consequently, he died on-the-spot.

In another mishap, in a collision between bus and a car near Chak No 76-GB, Satiana road left a man dead and four injured. The body was identified as Qasim s/o Ashraf, 34, while the injured included Sarwar Alam, Amna, Shamim Akhtar and Hassnain residents of Bijli Ghar stop Jaranwala road.

The dad was handed over to Satiana police station and injured were rushed to hospital.