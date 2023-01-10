Two killed, four injured in van-trailer crash

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed and another four sustained injuries in a van-trailer clash near a toll plaza here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the accident occurred due to dense fog.

They informed that the dead were identified as Umair (27) and Syed Mahboob Shah (40) while the injured included Allah Rukha, Rashid, Qasid and Israr. The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ hospital after first aid.

The deceased had received critical injuries and succumbed to them on the spot, they concluded.