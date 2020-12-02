UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Four Injured On Road

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two killed, four injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while four others sustained injures in an accident near Samundri on Wednesday.

According to the police, a car collided with a truck parked along side the road near Chak 465.

Resultantly, Danish and Bilal died on the spot while Usman, Irfan, Khalid Mahmoodand Ramzan received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Samundri.

