Two killed, four other injuries in a road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::Atleast two persons were killed while four others got injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a motorcycle near York Toll Plaza on Dera-Bannu Road here on Sunday.

According to details, two persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The Names of the victims have not been ascertained yet.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.