Two Killed, Four Others Injured As Roof Collapsed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A mother and daughter on Friday died, and three brothers and father received injuries as the roof of their old house collapsed in Village 19/1 RA.
According to rescue sources, the roof suddenly caved in, due to which a woman, namely Abida Bibi, and his daughter Iffat were killed on the spot.
While three brothers, including 6-year-old Anas, Ibrahim, 5-year-old Ali, 15-year-old Ali, and father, Khadim Hussain, got injured, they added.
The Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.
