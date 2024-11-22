Two killed, four others injured as roof collapsed

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A mother and daughter on Friday died, and three brothers and father received injuries as the roof of their old house collapsed in Village 19/1 RA.

According to rescue sources, the roof suddenly caved in, due to which a woman, namely Abida Bibi, and his daughter Iffat were killed on the spot.

While three brothers, including 6-year-old Anas, Ibrahim, 5-year-old Ali, 15-year-old Ali, and father, Khadim Hussain, got injured, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.