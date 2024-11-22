Open Menu

Two Killed, Four Others Injured As Roof Collapsed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Two killed, four others injured as roof collapsed

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A mother and daughter on Friday died, and three brothers and father received injuries as the roof of their old house collapsed in Village 19/1 RA.

According to rescue sources, the roof suddenly caved in, due to which a woman, namely Abida Bibi, and his daughter Iffat were killed on the spot.

While three brothers, including 6-year-old Anas, Ibrahim, 5-year-old Ali, 15-year-old Ali, and father, Khadim Hussain, got injured, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

47 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

57 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

21 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

21 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

22 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan