Two killed, fove injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in accidents

here on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near

Titanic Resort on Roshanwala-Sadhar Bypass.

As a result, Muhammad Akhtar and his

son Muhammad Usman of Chak No 296-RB Wakeelan Wala died on the spot.

In another accident, Muhammad Nawaz , his wife Mumtaz Bibi , Mazhar Saeed ,

Muhammad Azhar and Qaisar received injuries in an accident due to fog.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital, he added.