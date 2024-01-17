Two Killed, Fove Injured On Road
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in accidents
here on Wednesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near
Titanic Resort on Roshanwala-Sadhar Bypass.
As a result, Muhammad Akhtar and his
son Muhammad Usman of Chak No 296-RB Wakeelan Wala died on the spot.
In another accident, Muhammad Nawaz , his wife Mumtaz Bibi , Mazhar Saeed ,
Muhammad Azhar and Qaisar received injuries in an accident due to fog.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital, he added.
