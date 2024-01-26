Two killed in a bus-bike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Two people here on Friday were killed and one severely injured in a road accident at IJ Principal Road.

According to a spokesman Rescue-1122, the rescue teams reached the spot near Carriage Factory and shifted the injured and bodies to a nearby hospital.

The spokesman informed that according to an eye witness, the misfortune incident occurred when a speedy passenger bus hit a bike.