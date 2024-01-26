Two Killed In A Bus-bike Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Two people here on Friday were killed and one severely injured in a road accident at IJ Principal Road.
According to a spokesman Rescue-1122, the rescue teams reached the spot near Carriage Factory and shifted the injured and bodies to a nearby hospital.
The spokesman informed that according to an eye witness, the misfortune incident occurred when a speedy passenger bus hit a bike.
