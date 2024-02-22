Two Killed In A Firing At Nasir Bagh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Two persons were killed and a child was injured in a firing by unknown persons in the territory of Nasir Bagh Police Station here on Thursday.
According to details issued by Police Control, upon receiving the information of firing, the police reached the spot but the shooters managed to escape.
Those who were killed in the firing included Taxi drivers Ajab Khan and Riaz Khan.
The Police are carrying out a search operation besides evidence being collected by the officials.
