Two killed in a road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed in road mishap here at 32 Phatak under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station, here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad jameel (48) and Muhammad suleman (55) r/o Sillanwali were going to Pull 111 from Sillanwali on their motorcycle,when they reached near 32 phatak their motorcycle collided with a speeding car,as a result they both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams along with police concern reached the spot,shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal action.

Further investigation was under way