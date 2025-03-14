Two killed in a road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Two motorcyclists were hit to death by speeding dumper here under the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that two people including Khawar (26) and Haq Nawaz (41) r/o Pindi Bhatian area were heading to Sargodha on motorcycle when all of sudden their bike hit with speeding dumper near Lahore road Chowk area Sargodha which resulted into their spot deaths.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the bodies to Dr.Faisal Masood Hospital Sargodha for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.