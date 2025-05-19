Two killed in a road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Two youth were killed in a road mishap as mini truck hit with a dumper here under the jurisdiction of Mianwali Saddar police station on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson,two youth Ghulam Yasin(18) and Nasir (24) were heading somewhere on their mini truck when all of sudden it collided with dumper which resulted into the spot deaths of both.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.