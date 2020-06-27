Two Killed In A Road Mishap In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:23 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Two members of a family were killed while another sustained sever injuries in a road accident here at Atta Shaheed police limits on Saturday.
Police sources said that Rana Kamran (33) r/o chak No.
111-SB was traveling on a motorcycle along with his daughter Sidra (11) and wife Bushra Bibi (28), on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a recklessly driven dumper collided with the motorbike near Sargodha Medical College and injured them.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Teaching Hospital, where Rana Kamran and his daughter Sidrasuccumbed to the injuries, while the wife suffered minor injuries.
Police had registered a case against dumper driver.