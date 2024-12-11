Open Menu

Two Killed In Abbottabad Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Lora police station of Abbottabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the rival party opened fire and killed two persons of the same family to settle land dispute.

Police team after receiving reports reached the crime spot and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital. The police have started search operation to trace the culprits.

However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

