Two killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were killed while a child received injuries in an accident in Thikriwala police limits on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Adda Painsara on Jhang Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Nafees Rafiq, 30, of Chak No 278-JB and pillion rider Salam Attique, 6,died on the spot whereas three-year-old Ghuas was injured.