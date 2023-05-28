Two killed in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Two people were killed while another was injured in an accident in Laxian police limits neah here on Sunday.

Police said Usman, 42, Imran,47, and Khalil, 38, of 76 SB were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them on Lahore Sargodha Road.

Resultantly, Usman and Imran died on the spot while khalil received injuries.

Police concerned reached the spot, shift the bodies and the injured to a local hospital.