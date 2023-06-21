Two killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Two people were killed while another sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that two speeding trucks collided with each other near Dingro Bridge on Sargodha Road.

As a result, 36-year-old Munir Ahmad of Chak No 278-JB and an identified person died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to an injured, Arshad.

The police took the bodies into custody and further investigation wasunder progress, he added.