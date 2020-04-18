UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Accident In Dera Ismail Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:50 PM





DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A driver and conductor of truck carrying vegetables were killed in a head-on collision between car and truck near Madi Bypass on Saturday.

The police said , a truck carrying vegetables from Muzaffargarh to Bannu when it had head-on collision with a car coming from opposite direction, killing the driver and conductor on the spot.

Those killed were identified as Amir, the driver of the truck, hailing from Muzaffargarh while the name of the other persons could not be ascertained.

Soon after the accident, the officials of the Resue 1122 rushed on the spot and removed the bodies.

In another accident, a oil tanker coming from Punjab to KP turned turtle due to over speed on Bannu-Showar Kot road but no causality was reported. However, hundreds of liters of oil wasted on the road, causing danger for the other vehicles. The police stopped the plying of traffic on the road for some time by taking precautionary measures.

