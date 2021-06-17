Two killed in accident in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were killed in an accident in Sammundri police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said a speeding vehicle collided with a trailer near Sammundri Motorway Interchange. As a result, 25-year-old Nadir died on the spot while Muhammad Akram wasshifted to the THQ Hospital where he died.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.