Two Killed In Accident In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

Two killed in accident in Islamabad

A Jail Deputy superintendent and his wife were killed while two children received injuries as their car hit a mini truck near national highway in Bahawalpur on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A Jail Deputy superintendent and his wife were killed while two children received injuries as their car hit a mini truck near national highway in Bahawalpur on Monday.

According to police sources, Deputy Superintendent has lost his control over the car due to over speeding that hit a Mazda truck.

He was travelling with his family.

As a result Deputy Superintendent,Malik Mehboob and his wife were died on the spot while their two children received serious injuries.

The police shifted the dead bodies and injured to Victoria hospital and registered a case.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

