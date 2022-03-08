UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Accident In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Two youths were killed in an accident in Joharabad police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Two youths were killed in an accident in Joharabad police limits on Tuesday.

Police said Muhammad Ahsan Shahid with his friend Muhammad Hammad was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Mianwali when a speeding tractor hit them, killing them dead on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies to the families and a case was registeredagainst the driver.

>