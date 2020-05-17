Two killed in accident, youth drowns

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident here on Sunday when a tractor trolly coming from opposite side hit them.

Rescue-1122 said the youth were on their way on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The both died on the spot, however, the bodies were not identified till the filling of this report.

Meanwhile, Shani drowned in a canal near here while the Rescue-1122 recovered the bodyand handed over to the family.