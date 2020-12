(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in accidents here on Thursday.

According to the police, Muhammad Usman was travelling on a motorcycle near Railway Phatak Jhang Pull when a rashly driven tractor- trolley hit and killed him.

In another incident, pedestrian Shafqat Ali was hit to death by a rickshaw onKhurrianwal to Jaranwala Road.