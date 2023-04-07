Two killed in accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in separate mishaps near here on Friday.

Rescue report said that a speeding bus hit two motorcycle riders near adda Japal, Jhang Road.

Consequently, Saifullah s/o Laal Khan, 35, killed on the spot while his brother Amanullah, 24, suffered minor injuries. They were residents of Athara Hazari, Jhang city.

The victim was handed over to Thikriwala police station while injured, provided first aid and released.

In another incident, a labourer was sleeping under a truck near Lakar Mandi, Jhang road when the truck driver drove the vehicle in ignorance.

As a result, Muhammad Ramzan s/o Ahmad, 40, resident of Chak No 177, Gojra Morrh crushed under the wheels.

The dead body was shifted to Jhang Bazar police station.