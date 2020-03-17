Two killed in accidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : Two persons were killed in two different road accidents on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car overturned on Khurarianwala Road near Bahmniwala.

As a result, Arasalan died on the spot while Haris and Mansoor received injuries.

The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital.

In another accident, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariq Morrh on Narrwala road. As a resultmotorcyclists Tariq died on the spsot while pillion rider Azhar sustained injuries and was shifted to