Two Killed In Accidents In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : Two persons were killed in two different road accidents on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car overturned on Khurarianwala Road near Bahmniwala.
As a result, Arasalan died on the spot while Haris and Mansoor received injuries.
The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital.
In another accident, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariq Morrh on Narrwala road. As a resultmotorcyclists Tariq died on the spsot while pillion rider Azhar sustained injuries and was shifted to