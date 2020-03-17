UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Accidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Two killed in accidents in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed in two different road accidents on Tuesday

Two persons were killed in two different road accidents on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car overturned on Khurarianwala Road near Bahmniwala.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car overturned on Khurarianwala Road near Bahmniwala.

As a result, Arasalan died on the spot while Haris and Mansoor received injuries.

The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital.

In another accident, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariq Morrh on Narrwala road. As a resultmotorcyclists Tariq died on the spsot while pillion rider Azhar sustained injuries and was shifted to

