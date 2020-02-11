Two killed in an accident in Lahore

At least Two people killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Thokar Niaz Baig, a union council in Lahore on early Tuesday morning.It was reported that Police said the bodies handed over to legal heir after completion ofmedico-legal formalities

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) At least Two people killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Thokar Niaz Baig, a union council in Lahore on early Tuesday morning.It was reported that Police said the bodies handed over to legal heir after completion ofmedico-legal formalities.Police lodged FIR and started raids to arrest the truck driver, who fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.On the other hand, man and his son killed in an accident in the area of Sadar .Abdul Salam and Ghulam Murtaza were on their way to Gujranwala on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them.

As a result, both were killed on the spot.A youth was shot dead over monetary dispute in the area of Bombanwala police.Asif Naveed of Gojera village gave loan to accused Anjum Shahzad and Najam Shahzad some time ago.

When he demanded his money bake, the accused allegedly shot him dead.Morever Police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them. On a tip-off, the police raided a den and arrested Rasheed, Mehmood, Saim and Ali.