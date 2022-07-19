UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In An Accident Near Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth and his sister were killed, while their mother sustained injuries in a road accident in Shikarpur on Monday night.

According to local Police, a youth and his sister, identified as Gulzar Jatoi and Hoor, were killed and their mother injured, when their bike slipped due to rain at Khanpur Link Road in district Shikarpur.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Khanpur Rural Healthcare Centre (RHC) for medico-legal formalities.

