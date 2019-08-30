Two killed in armed attack on rickshaw in Hyderabad

Two men were killed in an armed attack on a rickshaw near Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday while a woman survived the attack

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Two men were killed in an armed attack on a rickshaw near Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday while a woman survived the attack

According to the police, a couple was traveling from Khursheed Chowk area in the SITE to taluka hospital Kotri when the assailants opened indiscriminate fires on the rickshaw near the SITE police check post.

The attackers, who were riding on a motorbike, escaped from the spot.

The police identified the slain persons as rickshaw driver 30 years old Shahid Hisbani and 25 years old passenger Muhammad Farooq Abro. Abro's wife Saira survived the attack.

The police said a brother of Hisbani had claimed that the assailants actually attacked his brother. He named 3 persons who became enemies of his brother over a monetary dispute.

The dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem. The FIR of the incident has not been lodged so far.