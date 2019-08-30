UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Armed Attack On Rickshaw In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

Two killed in armed attack on rickshaw in Hyderabad

Two men were killed in an armed attack on a rickshaw near Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday while a woman survived the attack

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Two men were killed in an armed attack on a rickshaw near Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday while a woman survived the attack.

According to the police, a couple was traveling from Khursheed Chowk area in the SITE to taluka hospital Kotri when the assailants opened indiscriminate fires on the rickshaw near the SITE police check post.

The attackers, who were riding on a motorbike, escaped from the spot.

The police identified the slain persons as rickshaw driver 30 years old Shahid Hisbani and 25 years old passenger Muhammad Farooq Abro. Abro's wife Saira survived the attack.

The police said a brother of Hisbani had claimed that the assailants actually attacked his brother. He named 3 persons who became enemies of his brother over a monetary dispute.

The dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem. The FIR of the incident has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Driver Wife Jamshoro SITE Kotri Women FIR Post From

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

Kashmir Hour observed in Layyah

1 minute ago

Lawyers, others hold rallies to express solidarity ..

1 minute ago

US Urges All Sides in S. Ossetia to Work Through M ..

1 minute ago

Two children among three die, two injure in Pishin ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister proud of nation for showing solidar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.