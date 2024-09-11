Two Killed In Bajaur Firing
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place in Bajaur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a polio team was providing drops to the children of Bajaur area when unknown assailants opened fire.
As a result, one polio worker and a policeman on duty died on the spot.
Police team rushed to the site and started search for the perpetrator. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-wheeling claims life of another motorcyclist1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Punjabi poet Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer being observed today1 minute ago
-
Dar calls unity among all political parties for strengthening democracy1 minute ago
-
High-level Chinese business delegation calls on Minister Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
Man held for attempt to assault girl2 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to organise Girls' Sports Carnival from Oct 17-1911 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police arrest two drug dealers, seize 8.5 KG Hashish and 516 grams of Ice11 minutes ago
-
Azma paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
ADC Upper Kohistan hosts Khuli Kutchery for disabled persons and traders11 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes motion to form 16-member committee for smooth functioning of parliament12 minutes ago
-
Tariq to improve performance of Anti-Corruption department22 minutes ago