Two killed in Bajaur firing

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place in Bajaur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a polio team was providing drops to the children of Bajaur area when unknown assailants opened fire.

As a result, one polio worker and a policeman on duty died on the spot.

Police team rushed to the site and started search for the perpetrator. Further investigations are underway.