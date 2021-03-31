UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Bannu Armed Clash

Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while two others injured in an armed clash between two groups over a monetary issue in Amandi Gul Hassan area of Bannu district on Wednesday.

Police said one man was killed and two others injured from one side while from the other groups one person was shot dead.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital, police said, adding that the reason behind the clash was a monetary dispute.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

