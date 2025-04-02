Two killed in Bannu road accident

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Kinger Pull area of Bannu district of

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the Rickshaw passing through Kinger Pull area of Bannu district.

As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team have also started search operation to trace the driver.