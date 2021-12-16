Two killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur

Two persons were killed and one seriously injured when a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle due to thick fog near the Chani Goth area of ??Bahawalpur on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and one seriously injured when a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle due to thick fog near the Chani Goth area of ??Bahawalpur on Thursday.

According to Patrolling police officials said that the accident was occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog in the morning in which two persons had lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The rescue team reached on the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.