Two Killed In Bus, Rickshaw Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw on Multan Road near Channu Mor on Thursday morning.

According to the rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Abrar Hussain, son of Mohammed Iqbal, and Mohammed Waheed, son of Mohammed Aslam.

Both victims were said to be middle-aged men from Chuk 37/W Vehari.

After the horrific collision, the bus driver fled the scene whereas, rescuers moved the bodies to the nearby Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) and began searching for the victims' heirs.

Police began gathering evidence at the scene as part of an ongoing investigation.

