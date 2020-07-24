Two killed in car ambush in Nowshera: Police

Two persons were killed due to long running feud between two parties when rivals allegedly started indiscriminate firing on their car in Nowshera district at Azakhel

Police said Friday that the tragic incident occurred at Azakhel on GT road where two persons in a car coming towards home were ambushed.

The motive behind the tragic incident was stated to be old enmity.

The identity of victims could not be immediately ascertained.

Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.