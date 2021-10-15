UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Car-bike Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:27 AM

Two men were killed in a car-bike collision here in Khushab police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Two men were killed in a car-bike collision here in Khushab police limits on Friday.

Police sources said that Mirullah (40) and Riaz Hussain, residents of Lakki Marwat, were riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Mianwali road when a speeding car hit them near Hadali area, leaving them dead on the spot.

Concerned police, after completing medico-legal formalities, handed over the bodies to the heirs and registered case against the car driver.

