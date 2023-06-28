Two killed in car-dumper collision:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Two men were killed in car-dumper collision near Muazzamabad under the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Babar r/o Chak 88 NB along with his friend Shoaib was coming home from Islamabad in a car when a recklessly driven dumper hit the vehicle from front side.

Consequently,Babar died on the spot while Shoaib was shifted to THQ hospital Kotmomin where he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered a case and started investigation.