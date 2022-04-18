Two killed in car, truck collision

:Two persons were killed in a collision between car and a truck at Multan, Vehari road near Sher Shah college under the jurisdiction of city police on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in a collision between car and a truck at Multan, Vehari road near Sher Shah college under the jurisdiction of city police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Naveed (43) years and Muhammad kamran (41) years were heading to Multan on car, when they reached near Sher Shah college morr their car collided with a speeding truck which was coming from opposite side, Resultantly, they both were crushed.

Rescuers reached the spot shifted the bodies to (THQ) Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned said that the incident occurred due to carelessness of truck driver and further investigations were under way in this regard.