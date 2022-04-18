UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Car, Truck Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Two killed in car, truck collision

:Two persons were killed in a collision between car and a truck at Multan, Vehari road near Sher Shah college under the jurisdiction of city police on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in a collision between car and a truck at Multan, Vehari road near Sher Shah college under the jurisdiction of city police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Naveed (43) years and Muhammad kamran (41) years were heading to Multan on car, when they reached near Sher Shah college morr their car collided with a speeding truck which was coming from opposite side, Resultantly, they both were crushed.

Rescuers reached the spot shifted the bodies to (THQ) Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned said that the incident occurred due to carelessness of truck driver and further investigations were under way in this regard.

Related Topics

Multan Police Driver Road Car Vehari Burewala Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Estate Office plans to vacate illegally occupied g ..

Estate Office plans to vacate illegally occupied govt's quarters

15 seconds ago
 Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate p ..

Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate passengers

16 seconds ago
 DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses sati ..

DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses satisfaction over arrangements

18 seconds ago
 Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COV ..

Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues Efforts to Broker Russia-Ukraine ..

Turkey Continues Efforts to Broker Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks - Erdogan's Spokes ..

22 seconds ago
 Govt to provide equal opportunities to Balochistan ..

Govt to provide equal opportunities to Balochistan skilled workforce: PM Shehbaz ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.