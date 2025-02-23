Two killed in car-truck collision in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A tragic accident occurred on Qureshi Mor Bypass Road when a car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of two individuals and one other injured.

Upon receiving the information, teams of Rescue 1122 and local police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The injured person, identified as Naveed son of Muhammad Afzal, resident of District Leyyah was immediately shifted to a District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Whereas, the deceased was identified as Khalid Hussain son of Muhammad Murtaza resident of District Leyyah while the other person could not be identified.