Open Menu

Two Killed In Car-truck Collision In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Two killed in car-truck collision in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A tragic accident occurred on Qureshi Mor Bypass Road when a car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of two individuals and one other injured.

Upon receiving the information, teams of Rescue 1122 and local police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The injured person, identified as Naveed son of Muhammad Afzal, resident of District Leyyah was immediately shifted to a District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Whereas, the deceased was identified as Khalid Hussain son of Muhammad Murtaza resident of District Leyyah while the other person could not be identified.

Recent Stories

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

15 minutes ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

30 minutes ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

45 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

60 minutes ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

60 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

1 hour ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan