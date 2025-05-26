Two killed in Chaman firing incident

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Gulstan Bazar area of Chaman district of Balochistan

CHAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Gulstan Bazar area of Chaman district of Balochistan,

TV channels quoting Police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, two persons were killed after firing incident that held between the two groups trying

to settle shops demolition issue at Gulstan Bazaar area of Chaman district.

Police team reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Police team have also started further investigation.