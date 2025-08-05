Two Killed In Chishtian Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Gulzar-e-Chowk area of Chishtian, TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday
According to initial reports, a rashly driven mini-truck hit the motorcyclist passing through the Gulzar-e-Chowk area of Chishtian.
As a result of the accident, two people riding on a bike died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and
shifted the dead to hospital.
The police team also reached the spot and started searching for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
