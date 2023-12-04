Two killed in collision between vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) At least two people were killed when a trailer hit the side of a cary van at Mianwali Road, Khanpur Bagga Sher here Monday.

The accident was said to have caused due to over-speeding with the negligence of the drivers concerned.

The aid workers moved with ambulance from the nearby station situated at Khanpur Bagga Sher.

The rescuers took out bodies of the two victims by cutting off the front part of the van as they were trapped in to the driving cabin.

The Rescue staff shifted the bodies to their homes instead of the hospital upon resistance of a family who wanted to avoid the autopsy.

Police took both of the vehicles into custody after rushing to the spot.

The deceased were identified as Muzammil, son of Nasrullah, 21 and Azmatullah, 22, son of Haq Nawaz.

Sadar Police Station registered the case and initially started recording the of the eyewitnesses as part of the investigation.