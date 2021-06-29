UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Cross Firing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A lawyer and his brother have been killed killed while their fellow sustained critical injuries during cross firing surfaced between lawyers' groups.

Rescuers said Muhammed Azam advocate and his brother named Abbas were succumbed to injuries during firing at suburban town of Alipur on the spot.

Their fellow named Waseem was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition.

Alleged killer identified as Jamil Bosan advocate was fled along with accomplices from the scene.

Local sources said, the accused retained law degree but was allegedly remained active member of notorious Bosan gang in past.

Few days ago, Jamil Bosan has been said to have occupied plot of school teacher and held aerial firing, to which the latter was booked with Alipur police station.

President of Alipur bar Malik Abdul Hakeem Araein reached on the spot along with other lawyers. Police started enquiry after registering FIR.

