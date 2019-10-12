UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Cross Firing In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Two killed in cross firing in Faisalabad

Two persons including a police constable were killed in a cross firing between two rival groups, in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Two persons including a police constable were killed in a cross firing between two rival groups, in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that former MNA Ch Nisar Jatt had an old enmity with his nephew Ch Abdur Rehman. In a fit of grudge, Ch Abdur Rehman along with others allegedly opened fire at the vehicle of Ch Nisar Jatt.

The guards of Ch Nisar also returned fire and during the cross firing, a police constable Mehboob, former gunman of Ch Nisar Jatt received bullet injuries and died on the spot while Abbas Ali and Tayyab resident of Chak No.

66-JB sustained bullet injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

During the firing, Ch Abdur Rehman also received bullet injuries but he managed to flee from the scene. Later, he succumbed to his injuries and the police recovered his body from Sheikhpura. The police have arrested his two accomplices.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Vehicle Died Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Turkish Armed Forces Take Control Over Syria's Ras ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Inde ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish new ..

43 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Use Molotov Cocktails at City ..

2 minutes ago

Next generation smells fear after Federer, Djokovi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.