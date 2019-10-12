Two killed in cross firing in Faisalabad

Two persons including a police constable were killed in a cross firing between two rival groups, in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Two persons including a police constable were killed in a cross firing between two rival groups, in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that former MNA Ch Nisar Jatt had an old enmity with his nephew Ch Abdur Rehman. In a fit of grudge, Ch Abdur Rehman along with others allegedly opened fire at the vehicle of Ch Nisar Jatt.

The guards of Ch Nisar also returned fire and during the cross firing, a police constable Mehboob, former gunman of Ch Nisar Jatt received bullet injuries and died on the spot while Abbas Ali and Tayyab resident of Chak No.

66-JB sustained bullet injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

During the firing, Ch Abdur Rehman also received bullet injuries but he managed to flee from the scene. Later, he succumbed to his injuries and the police recovered his body from Sheikhpura. The police have arrested his two accomplices.

Further investigation was underway.