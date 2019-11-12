UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In D I Khan Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Two killed in D I Khan firing

Two people were shot dead as some unidentified culprits opened indiscriminate firing near the area of Daraban Khurd in D I K on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people were shot dead as some unidentified culprits opened indiscriminate firing near the area of Daraban Khurd in D I K on Tuesday.

According to police, some unknown motorcyclists shot dead two people on spot and fled away from the crime scene, a private news channel reported.

The dead bodies were handed over to their families after the postmortem, the source stated.

Police had registered First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown killers and started search operation.

