Two killed in Deans Centre over electricity bills dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Two members of the traders' union were shot dead over a dispute related to electricity bills and fines imposed on them by the management of Deans Trade Center, police said on Saturday.

According to Western Police here, the deceased identified as Khairullah and Inayat were allegedly shot dead by Nasir Jamal, Sadaqat, Rizwan and Noor Elahi after arguments took place on the mentioned issue.

Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and collected evidence for initiating investigation into the killings.

Later, the traders staged a protest and blocked the main Saddar Road by placing the coffins of the deceased on road demanding arrest of the killers.