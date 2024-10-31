Two killed in D.G.Khan firing incident

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Basti Foja area of Dera Ghazi Khan, tv channel quoting police reported on Thursday

According to details, two persons lost their lives, while another was injured, when opponent party opened fire on them to settle old land dispute.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police are also investigating the matter.