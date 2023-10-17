Two Killed In Different Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Two persons were killed in different incidents in the city and its whereabouts during the last 12 hours.
A police report said here on Tuesday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Tawar stop, Tandlianwala. Consequently, Ahmad Ali (45) died on the spot. He was a resident of Chak No 426-JB, Tandlianwala.
Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and started legal action against the van driver.
A youth was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Saddar police.
According to a spokesperson, Two accused named Hassan Dastgir and Mustafa along with accomplices abducted one Abbas of Chak No 237-GB and subject him to torture.
He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The body was removed to the mortuary.
Police have registered a case and started an investigation.