Open Menu

Two Killed In Different Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Two killed in different incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Two persons were killed in different incidents in the city and its whereabouts during the last 12 hours.

A police report said here on Tuesday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Tawar stop, Tandlianwala. Consequently, Ahmad Ali (45) died on the spot. He was a resident of Chak No 426-JB, Tandlianwala.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and started legal action against the van driver.

A youth was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Saddar police.

According to a spokesperson, Two accused named Hassan Dastgir and Mustafa along with accomplices abducted one Abbas of Chak No 237-GB and subject him to torture.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The body was removed to the mortuary.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Van Tandlianwala Saddar

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

4 minutes ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

50 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

14 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

14 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

14 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

14 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

14 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan