Two killed in different incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Two persons were killed in different incidents in the city and its whereabouts during the last 12 hours.

A police report said here on Tuesday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Tawar stop, Tandlianwala. Consequently, Ahmad Ali (45) died on the spot. He was a resident of Chak No 426-JB, Tandlianwala.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and started legal action against the van driver.

A youth was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Saddar police.

According to a spokesperson, Two accused named Hassan Dastgir and Mustafa along with accomplices abducted one Abbas of Chak No 237-GB and subject him to torture.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The body was removed to the mortuary.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.